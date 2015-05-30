Clark County, Henderson firefighters battle house blaze

CCFD tells FOX5 that a BBQ is to blame for a fire that quickly spread to the side of a house and into the attic.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, Clark County Fire Department was dispatched to the 1100 block of Nightmoss Avenue near Cactus and Maryland Parkway for flames coming from a two-story, single family house.

CCFD Chief Greg Cassell said Henderson Fire Department also assisted with the fire.

Firefighters were quickly able to knock down the fire. Cassell said no injuries were reported.

