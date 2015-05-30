Firefighters respond to apartment fire near Lake Mead and Jones

Red Cross volunteers are assisting five adults, eight children and two pets after an apartment fire.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to an apartment building near Lake Mead and Jones Saturday around 4:30 p.m. for reports of heavy smoke and fire in a second floor unit.

LVFD was quickly able to knock down the flames but called in three additional EMS units after a number of individuals were complaining of smoke inhalation. However, according to LVFD PIO Tim Szymanski, most people refused to be checked out by first responders. Fire investigators are still trying to determine exactly how the fire was started.

