Henderson father accidentally runs over son

Henderson father accidentally runs over son

LAS VEGAS (AP) -

The Clark County Coroner has identified the young boy who was accidentally killed Saturday as Austen Hays Russell.

Public Information Office Michelle French with the City of Henderson said dispatch received a call just after 4 p.m. Saturday saying a 9-year-old boy had been accidentally run over by his dad at their home near Horizon Ridge and Paradise Hills in Henderson.

French said the father and son were in the garage cleaning when the father threw something to the son. The son wasn't able to catch the object which rolled under the truck. The boy went to get the object under the truck, but the father thought his son had already retrieved it when he backed up the truck, and accidentally ran over the young boy.

Neighbors helped administer CPR while the ambulance arrived. The boy was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

