Person of interest sought in fatal Fremont Street shooting

Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting near downtown Las Vegas on Friday night.

Las Vegas Metro police said officers were called to the shooting at 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Fremont Street, near Oakey Blvd.

Police said there was an argument between the victim and two suspects before the shooting.

The Clark County Coroner has identified the victim as 24-year-old Richard Najera. The coroner said the Hispanic male died from a gun shot wound to his chest.

According to Lt. Will Huddler, of Metro police, the victim was shot one time and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The age and gender of the victim were not immediately available.

The person will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Police said they arrested 18-year-old Yors Garcia-Mier and charged him with murder with a deadly weapon and booked him into the Clark County Detention Center.

Metro asked for the public's help in identifying a person of interest. He was described as a Hispanic man, wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

If you have pictures or videos of breaking news, email them to ReportIt@fox5vegas.com or upload them to our website at reportit.fox5vegas.com.

Copyright 2015 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.