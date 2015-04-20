Christine Maddela is the evening news anchor on FOX5 News at 5, 6, 10 and 11 every weeknight. She sits alongside co-anchor John Huck.

Maddela was named one of VEGAS INC’s 2017 “40 Under 40” honorees. She has received numerous Emmy® Awards, in addition to two Edward R. Murrow® Awards and two National Press Photographer’s Association Awards for her work. The National Bar Association also named Maddela one of 19 finalists in the country for the 2017 Silver Gavel Awards for Media and the Arts.

Maddela joined FOX5 from WCAU-TV in Philadelphia, where she was a reporter and anchor. Prior to Philly, she was an anchor and reporter at WKRN-TV in Nashville, TN, with stints in Washington D.C. and El Paso, TX. The Tennessee Associated Press named her “Best TV News Anchor” in 2008.

Maddela began her career in Columbia, MO, while she attended the University of Missouri School of Journalism. She graduated from "Mizzou" with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and a double minor in Political Science and Spanish.

Maddela currently sits on the Board of Directors for the “The Embracing Project,” a Las Vegas based non-profit that works with youth victims of violence, particularly victims of sex trafficking in the valley.

Maddela and her husband are proud parents to their fur-baby, Stringer.

Christine can be reached via email at christine.maddela@fox5vegas.com.