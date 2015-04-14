Swedes launch first doughnut into space

A doughnut floats along the edge of space above Earth. (Source: Stratolys/YouTube)

The human imagination is boundless. Our species has broken the sound barrier, landed on the moon and sent satellites into the far reaches of our solar system.

Now, let's put a pastry in space.

That was the dream of a Swedish science group called Stratolys. The budding scientists used a weather balloon to send a doughnut soaring into the edge of space - about 19 miles above the earth's surface.

Naturally, they recorded their adventure using a camera-containing Styrofoam box that was attached to the massive, helium-filled balloon, and posted the video on YouTube for all the world to see.

The result is surprisingly spectacular.

According to the description of the video, the group obtained a permit before launching their project from what appears to be a school in Askim, Norway. They strongly suggest you obtain similar permission before launching your breakfast into the upper atmosphere.

