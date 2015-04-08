Riviera hotel job fair attracts hotel's own employees

Wednesday is the second day of the job fair at the Riviera Hotel and Casino and possibly the last day ever, as the hotel will close down soon.

Not surprisingly, many who attended were Riviera Hotel employees during their breaks.

About 700 hotel employees heard of the hotel's closing last month and are now figuring out life after the Riviera; many of them have worked there for decades.

The Riviera's last day is May 4, and if employees won't have a job by then, jobfair2015.com says there will be an even bigger fair during the week of June 15 with about 40 companies. Many of them will hire on the spot.

"I took the step of actually talking to these vendors and saying to them if you're going to offer a job, please don't offer (it) on your website," said Chuck Sandford, chief executive officer of jobfair2015.com. "And they said, 'No Chuck, were going to actually have open positions.'"

For updates on fair dates and times, visit www.jobfair2015.com

Copyright 2015 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.