Child hit by car, in serious condition

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

 Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a child is in serious condition after being hit by a van Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the accident near Owens Avenue and Marion Drive just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Lt. W. Graham with LVMPD confirmed the child was transported to UMC in serious but stable condition.

