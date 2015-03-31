Rawson-Neal Hospital gets reaccredited

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported the state's Rawson-Neal Psychiatric Hospital has received full accreditation from The Joint Commission Accreditation Committee.

In 2013, the Las Vegas hospital's status was changed following two on-site visits to the facility.

Trouble started at the hospital when allegations surfaced claiming patients had for years been bussed out of town upon release with no family, friends or other contacts waiting for them.

“Receiving accreditation from The Joint Commission is a gold stamp of approval and a testament to the quality care provided at Rawson-Neal,” Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval said. “I would like to thank the staff for their dedication to providing the highest level of care.”

The status change two years ago, according to The Joint Commission, was in response to the hospital “placing patients at risk for serious adverse outcome due to significant and pervasive patterns and/or repeat findings.”

Accreditation is valid for 36 months.

