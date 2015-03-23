Enjoy frolicking puppy video on National Puppy Day

West Highland terrier puppies are seen in this Wikimedia image. (Westieinfo.com/Wikimedia)

Monday is National Puppy Day, and there's no better way to celebrate than watching a video of a puppy frolicking, right?

Created in 2006, the unofficial holiday is usually celebrated March 23. The day is meant to bring awareness to dog shelters and educate people about the problem of puppy mills across the country.

Advocates also use the day to encourage people to adopt puppies from local shelters.

To mark the day, we thought we'd share this video of a Las Vegas-area bearded collie named Dallas, having what appears to be the best time. What makes it even better? It's set to the theme music of The Benny Hill Show.

For more information about National Puppy Day, click here to visit the official website.

If you're more of a kitten person, don't fret. Your holiday is usually celebrated Dec. 4.

