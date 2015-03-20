Vince Neil files suit against consultant over Internet pages

Vince Neil appears at a practice session for his Arena Football League team, the Las Vegas Outlaws, on March 12, 2015. (Source:Tom Donoghue/www.donoghuephotography.com)

Rock `n' roller Vince Neil is taking a fight over his Internet persona to state court in Las Vegas, with a lawsuit accusing an Oregon social media consultant of refusing to give him control of his Facebook and LinkedIn accounts.

The consultant, Kristy Sinsara, said Thursday that it all stems from a misunderstanding. Sinsara says Neil's manager already has the Facebook passwords and email contact information the lawsuit seeks.

Neil's attorney, James Kohl, declined to comment beyond the civil lawsuit filed March 13 in Clark County District Court.

It alleges breach of contract, seeks unspecified damages greater than $20,000, and asks for an injunction to force Sinsara to turn over access and administrative control of the accounts to Neil.

Sinsara's lawyer, Isaac Warren, says he hasn't seen the lawsuit yet.

