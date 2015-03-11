Celine Dion to return to stage, but rep doesn't say when - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Celine Dion to return to stage, but rep doesn't say when

Celine Dion answers questions during a press conference after her opening night performance at Caesar's Palace, Tuesday, March 15, 2011, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) Celine Dion answers questions during a press conference after her opening night performance at Caesar's Palace, Tuesday, March 15, 2011, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
A representative for Celine Dion says the singer will return to the Las Vegas stage, but he offered no dates for future performances.

Dion hasn't performed since her July 29 show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. She has been suffering from inflammation of her throat muscles and caring for her husband who had a cancerous tumor removed in 2013.

Aldo Giampaolo said in a statement emailed Wednesday that he wanted to reassure Dion's fans. He says the contracts for four of Dion's band members would not be renewed when they expire this weekend.

A Caesars Entertainment spokeswoman says the company and show producer AEG are ready to welcome Dion back to the venue as soon as she is ready but confirmed that there are no performance dates to announce.

