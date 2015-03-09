10 historical facts about flight - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Quiz

10 historical facts about flight

(Wikimedia) (Wikimedia)

See if these 10 facts about the history of flight will leave you grounded.

If the quiz doesn't appear above, click here to access a mobile-friendly version.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.