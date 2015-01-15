UNLV President Dr. Len Jessup's statement on 2015 State of the S - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

UNLV President Dr. Len Jessup's statement on 2015 State of the State address

“I want to thank Governor Sandoval for his support of the UNLV School of Medicine and other university priorities in the ‘State of the State' address. His vision to ensure a brighter future for Nevada is an inspiration to us all. I also recognize and respect the legislative process. Collectively, we will work closely with Legislative Leadership to advance the UNLV School of Medicine initiative and we are grateful for their efforts as well to make Nevada a better place to live.”

Dr. Len Jessup

UNLV President

