Vegas chill sets in for New Year's Eve party

LAS VEGAS (AP) -

New Year's Eve revelers in Las Vegas are donning designer suits, others are wearing bunny costumes -- the corsets and fishnets kind -- and many others wrapped scarves around their necks as they walked down parts of the wide-open Strip that becomes a 4-mile-long pedestrian mall for the night.

It was certainly a cold Wednesday night with white flurries occasionally falling from the sky. None stuck around long enough to be considered snow, though.

Nonetheless, at least one of the shivering bunnies refused to don a coat. Twenty-five-year-old Rechelle Sheridan of Las Vegas says it would take away from the costume.

Las Vegas tourism promoters and casinos spend a year planning the year-end party that culminates at midnight with a seven-minute, 11-second fireworks show from seven casino-hotel rooftops.

About 11:20 p.m., Metro police reported they had arrested three people on the Las Vegas Strip and three people in downtown Las Vegas. They also reported five arrests for driving under the influence across the Las Vegas Valley.

