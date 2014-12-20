Last-minute shoppers pack Vegas Valley malls

The countdown for Christmas is on, and holiday shoppers are scrambling to check everything off their list. Last-minute shoppers came out in droves on Super Saturday, packing the Fashion Show Mall on the Strip.

"I just get so busy and the days just go by, and before you know it, it's a week before Christmas," said Tony Colagiovanni.

The Colagiovanni family is killing two birds with one stone. They're also shopping for mom whose birthday is today. But pushing off their holiday shopping until the week before Christmas is something they do every year.

"It's crowded," Colagiovanni said. "But it forces you to get things done because you're under pressure, which is kind of good."

Shoppers aren't the only ones under pressure. For retailers, Super Saturday is the last beacon of hope for end-of-the-year sales to make up for a sluggish turnout this fall. So stores are still offering holiday deals.

"Usually at the last minute, that's when you find everything anyways," said Cassandra Garcia, who's visiting from California.

With the last-minute discounts comes the last-minute crowds. Mall directors are urging shoppers to come either early in the morning or late at night.

"The last couple of days, bring your patience, and just know many people are trying to get their last-minute shopping done as well," said Janet LaFevre, senior marketing director of the Fashion Show Mall.

The Fashion Show Mall opened 45 new stores this year to give shoppers more options. For the holiday season, it debuted its Adventure to Santa experience to make holiday shopping a little less stressful for families.

"We're one of eight nationwide, which of course brings a whole new twist of visiting Santa, which is really some of people's most beloved and cherished memories," Lafevre said.

