95 NB at I-15 reopens following crash

Crews work to remove vehicles involved in a crash at U.S. Highway 95 and I-15 on Dec. 5, 2014. (Source: LVACTS)

A crash involving at least two vehicles closed part of the Spaghetti Bowl interchange Friday afternoon, snarling traffic for miles.

The crash happened at 12:45 p.m. on the northbound side of U.S. Highway 95 at the interchange with Interstate 15.

The 95 was reopened to traffic just before 2:30 p.m.

FOX5's real-time traffic maps showed traffic was backed up on the 95, also known as Interstate 515, to near Eastern Avenue. Traffic was backed up to near Washington Avenue on the southbound side of I-15.

Details regarding the crash were not immediately available, but traffic cameras showed at least two vehicles were involved. One appeared to be a truck hauling a trailer.

