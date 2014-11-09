Northwest Vegas shooting victim identified

Medical examiners said a 42-year-old man was shot to death in the chest as a result of a homicide.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim in the shooting on Saturday as Monty Colverson.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, officers responded to a call of shots fired at 11:55 p.m. in the 1300 block of Hassell Avenue, near Martin Luther King and Lake Mead boulevards. A victim or crime scene were not located during the initial call.

LVMPD received information someone had been shot at approximately 1:03 a.m. in the same area. Officers found man's body on the ground near a home.

Metro marked the incident as the 108th homicide in its jurisdiction this year.

Anyone with information about this homicide is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or email them at homicide@lvmpd.com. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. FOX5 will update this story as details are released.

