Coroner: Henderson teen died in skateboard accident

Michael Vaughn (Source: Clark County School District) Michael Vaughn (Source: Clark County School District)
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

A 16-year-old boy died over the weekend in Henderson from what medical examiners ruled as a skateboarding accident.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, Michael Vaughn of Henderson died of blunt head trauma as a result of an accident.

Vaughn died Sunday, according to the medical examiner's office.

As of Monday, calls to the Henderson Police Department regarding the death were not yet returned.

