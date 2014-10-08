Stories and videos about gay marriage in Nevada - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

SIDEBAR - Gay Marriage In Nevada

Posted: Updated:

Clark Co. issues 40 licenses to begin same-sex nuptials

Supreme Court: Halt to NV same-sex marriages was in error

Clark Co. won't issue same-sex marriage licenses for now

Court strikes down Nevada's ban on same-sex marriage

Local same-sex marriage supporters watch arguments closely

Nevada gay marriage ban court date set for Sept. 8

Vegas offering all but marriage to LGBT tourists

Nevada AG seeks to withdraw gay marriage brief

State: NV gay marriage ban serves legitimate purpose

Gay marriage resolution advances in Nevada

