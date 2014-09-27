Gang unit investigating Saturday afternoon shooting

Lt. Ken Romain told FOX5 that Metro's gang unit is on the scene of a shooting that happened just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Through their initial investigations, Romain said two adult males were standing on the corner of Cambridge and Twain when a blue vehicle drove by and opened fire.

Romain said one of the bullets hit one of the men in the torso. The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

