Las Vegas leaders update plans for revitalized downtown

From drug-ridden and unsafe to "the little engine that could." That's how Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman on Thursday described downtown.

Goodman and other city leaders toured the core of downtown, which the mayor described as a center of cultural activity.

Dubbed the Downtown Momentum Tour 2014, city leaders pointed out where streets will be improved, new buildings constructed and new economic opportunities lie.

"It is time for our city. We have so much international interest, we have so much local interest, and of course [there is interest across] the United States," Goodman said.

Prior to the tour, city leaders touted past projects, updated current ones and outlined future plans.

"Thanks to fuel revenue indexing, we're going to be looking at investing over $100 million in infrastructure in the downtown area over the next three years," Las Vegas Assistant Traffic Engineer Mike Janssen said.

Among the upgrades in the works are wider sidewalks, improved lighting for pedestrians and public art displays.

City leaders would also like to connect downtown to McCarran International Airport, but money is a challenge. A bus system would cost about $150 million. A light rail or street car system would be in the neighborhood of $350 million.

Also on the wish list is a contemporary art museum, retail stores around the Mob Museum and upgrades to the World Market Center.

