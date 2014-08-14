Woman suspected in deadly Vegas shooting caught in UT

Crime tape near Marion Drive on the Valley's east side denotes a deadly shooting on Wednesday, Aug. 6. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Larry Hadfield on Thursday confirmed a woman wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Las Vegas on Aug. 6 has been apprehended in Ogden, UT.

Hadfield said 21-year-old Anishya Douglas was taken into custody Wednesday evening and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.

On Aug. 6, police were called to Marion Drive, near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Owens Avenue, about 3:15 p.m. in response to a report of a shooting.

The victim, 24-year-old Christopher Jones Jr., had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones had a 1-year-old son.

Police regarded Douglas as armed and dangerous and said she has a long criminal history which includes charges for burglary, traffic violations and domestic battery.

Police said there were several other people inside the apartment where Jones was shot, including adults and children.

It wasn't immediately clear what the relationship between Jones and Douglas was, but police said detectives determined the two had argued the day before the shooting over money and a game of dice. It's believed Douglas returned the next day, the two began arguing again, and Douglas pulled out a handgun and shot Jones.

