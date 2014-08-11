Las Vegas pit bull rescue evicted

It was a chaotic scene Monday morning at the Southern Nevada Bully Breed Rescue. The rescue's founder, Char Baroni, told FOX5 that even though she dropped off a check to pay her July and August rent on Friday, the owners evicted her.

Since the story was posted to FOX5's Facebook page Friday, many Facebook users posted against the rescue and Baroni. The posts on Facebook allege the dogs were stuck in crates for hours and hours every day, left in unsanitary conditions, sitting in their own excrement.

Shortly after Baroni made a plea for help on her Facebook page, volunteers and Baroni's friends starting showing up to help. There were about 30 pit bulls and pit mixes at the shelter. Many volunteers are fostering the pit bulls, a few were adopted out Monday morning and about ten were taken to various boarding facilities around the Valley.

As each dog was taken, Baroni made sure the volunteer knew which type of food the dog had been eating.

However, a former volunteer says it is not what it seems. As soon as Christine Guttilla heard the SNBBR was facing eviction, she says got on the phone with rescue organizations. Guttilla says the rescues told her, "They were not fostering under Char's conditions. They would only take the dogs if Char surrender the dogs to them." Guttilla says Char refused.

Guttilla says she volunteered with Baroni for nine months. But quit after seeing first-hand the deplorable conditions.

Baroni says that isn't the case, that there are a couple of former volunteers who have made it personal. Baroni says she even has professional cleaners that come in early in the morning to clean the kennels.

"Yes there are some disgruntled ex-volunteers. I've have looked at the names and I told one girl, 'I've never seen you. I don't know who you are," Baroni responded.

