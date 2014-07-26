Metro robbery detectives investigate incident at Bellagio

The Fountains of Bellagio appear in this undated file image. (File/FOX5)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that its Robbery Section on Friday night was investigating an incident at the Bellagio hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

The undisclosed incident occurred about 8:30 p.m. Metro's Officer Jose Hernandez did confirm a robbery in the resort corridor was being investigated.



In December of 2010, the Bellagio was robbed of $1.2 million in chips.

