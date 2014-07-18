Surprise Squad says 'Thank You' - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

FOX5 Surprise Squad

Surprise Squad says 'Thank You'

In addition to the primary sponsors of the FOX5 Surprise Squad - Dollar Loan Center, United Nissan, Helix Electric and VPowershot - we couldn't make all of our wonderful surprises happen with out help from other local groups.

Here's a list of some of the businesses and groups that have been a part of the Surprise Squad.

Check back soon for this list.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.