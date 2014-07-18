How do I contact the Surprise Squad?

If you'd like to nominate yourself or someone you know to be helped by the FOX5 Surprise Squad, there are several different ways to contact them.

Keep in mind that we receive hundreds of nominations each week, so we cannot reply to each one. If we have questions or need to collect additional information, we will contact you using the information you provide.

Please note that submitting a nomination does not guarantee that you or your nominee will receive a visit from the FOX5 Surprise Squad.

All nominations must be for local residents.



Facebook

If you have a Facebook account, please click here to use our form on Facebook.

Web-based Forms

If you don't have Facebook, but still want to use an online method, please click on the appropriate link below and fill out the form on the page that follows:

I'm nominating myself

I'm nominating someone else

Email

If for some reason our Facebook form or web-based forms don't load, you can send an email to surprisesquad@fox5vegas.com that contains all of the following information:

If nominating yourself:

Your name

Your phone number

Your address

Best time of day to find you at the address you provided



Why you deserve to be surprised

If nominating someone else:

Your name

Your phone number

Your address

Nominee's name

Nominee's address where the Squad will be most likely to find them

Best time of day to find them at the address you provided

Why the nominee deserves to be surprised

Mail

You can also mail your nomination or idea to:

FOX5 Surprise Squad

Attn: Promotions

25 TV5 Drive

Henderson, NV 89014

