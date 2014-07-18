How do I contact the Surprise Squad?

If you'd like to nominate yourself or someone you know to be helped by the FOX5 Surprise Squad, there are several different ways to contact them.
Keep in mind that we receive hundreds of nominations each week, so we cannot reply to each one. If we have questions or need to collect additional information, we will contact you using the information you provide.
Please note that submitting a nomination does not guarantee that you or your nominee will receive a visit from the FOX5 Surprise Squad.
All nominations must be for local residents.
If you have a Facebook account, please click here to use our form on Facebook.
Web-based Forms
If you don't have Facebook, but still want to use an online method, please click on the appropriate link below and fill out the form on the page that follows:
If for some reason our Facebook form or web-based forms don't load, you can send an email to surprisesquad@fox5vegas.com that contains all of the following information:
If nominating yourself:
If nominating someone else:
You can also mail your nomination or idea to:
FOX5 Surprise Squad
Attn: Promotions
25 TV5 Drive
Henderson, NV 89014
America First Credit Union is a proud sponsor of the FOX5 Surprise Squad.More >
Albertsons VONS is a proud sponsor of the FOX5 Surprise Squad.More >
