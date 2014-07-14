Report: Love triangle prompted shooting in SE Las Vegas

According to an arrest report provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a shooting on Friday night was the result of a love triangle between a man, his wife and her boyfriend.

Officers were called to a home on Tomer Lane, located near the intersection of Flamingo and Pecos roads, at an unspecified time in response to a call about a shooting.

Upon arrival, police located 54-year-old David Eckman, who was bleeding from the head. As officers approached him, Eckman yelled, "He shot me in the head. He's still inside."

It was then that the man identified as the shooter in the report, 39-year-old Steven Kesler, walked out of the house.

According to the report, Kesler is the boyfriend of Eckman's wife, Karen Eckman.

David Eckman and Steven Kesler gave police conflicting accounts of what led up to the shooting. What was consistent is that David and Karen Eckman were in the process of separating and Karen Eckman had been dating Kesler for several months.

Police said a search revealed David Eckman had left a series of angry messages on his wife's cell phone before showing up at Kesler's residence, where the shooting took place Friday night.

David Eckman was treated for minor wounds that night.



Eckman told police Kesler threatened him before firing a shot that grazed his head. Kesler told officers that he and Eckman engaged in a struggle over his gun and that the gun fired accidentally.

Kesler was taken into custody by police and booked into Clark County Detention Center. He faces charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2014 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.