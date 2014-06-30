Download FOX5's new and enhanced app - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Download FOX5's new and enhanced app

Posted: Updated:

FOX5 is excited to offer you our new and enhanced app.

When you download our new app, you'll experience these features:

  • New and improved interface for a better user experience.
  • Faster load times.
  • New interactive radar and a customizable forecast.
  • Easy sharing tools.

To take advantage of these new features, please download the new app. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.