Group suing BLM for records about Bundy standoff

Cliven Bundy, seen here in an undated photo, led a crusade against Bureau of Land Management agents when the federal officers took action on the Nevada rancher's cattle in April 2014. (FOX5 FILE)

An advocacy group is suing the federal Bureau of Land Management for records it says the agency is withholding about its handling of a standoff with supporters of a southern Nevada rancher in a dispute over grazing rights.

Federal officials in Nevada and Washington, D.C., didn't immediately respond Friday to messages about the lawsuit.

It was filed Thursday in Washington by Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility.

It alleges the BLM isn't responding to Freedom of Information Act requests for documents about the BLM's April 12 decision to halt a roundup of Cliven Bundy's cattle in the Gold Butte area 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

The group also alleges the BLM is refusing for the first time since 1996 to provide an annual accounting of threats and attacks against employees.

