2016 Nevada primary results - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Election HQ

2016 Nevada primary results

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Tuesday was Primary Day in Nevada. Voters headed to the polls to decide who will appear on the ballot for the general election in November. 

For the latest election results, please click on one of the following links:

Note: FOX5 is not responsible for the information provided by these third-party, but official, websites. Results are not final until certified by the appropriate state agency.

Click here for the latest election headlines.

Copyright 2016 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.