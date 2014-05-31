Plaza Hotel and Las Vegas Club Hotel reach tentative culinary union agreement

The Plaza Hotel and The Las Vegas Club Hotel and Casino reached tentative agreements Saturday evening.

Hours before the strike deadline, the culinary and bartenders unions' negotiating committee reached the tentative agreement for new five-year contracts. The settlement is retroactive to June 1, 2013 if it is ratified by the workers. The Plaza and the Las Vegas Club are no longer on the list of casinos facing a strike on June 1.

The most recent culinary agreements have been made for multiple downtown casinos, including the Golden Nugget, Fremont, Main Street Station, El Cortez, The D, Four Queens, and Binion's.

"We congratulate the Plaza and the Las Vegas Club for working with their employees so that they can continue to have the opportunity to provide for their families," said Geoconda Arguello-Kline,Secretary-Treasurer of the Culinary Union. "We hope that the Golden Gaterespects their workers at the negotiation table like everyone else in town."

"I'm very happy," said JaniceThomas, a housekeeper at the Plaza. "Going on strike would have been hard but Iwould have to protect my healthcare, pension, and benefits."

"I feel great," said Doug Andersona bartender at the Las Vegas Club. "I like working Downtown and having a unioncontract means I will continue to have a good job."

At 5 a.m. on June 1, restaurantworkers, hotel housekeepers, cocktail servers, bartenders, and other members ofthe unions at the Golden Gate will walk off their jobs and start 24/7 picketing of theGolden Gate unless a fair agreement is reached. As of release date, there are over 85 unionworkers without a contract in Downtown Las Vegas.

