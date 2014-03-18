LIVE VIDEO: Raiders Watch Party

A dream vacation turned into a real nightmare for 1,900 passengers who shelled out thousands of dollars to take a 104-day cruise around the world.More >
A dream vacation turned into a real nightmare for 1,900 passengers who shelled out thousands of dollars to take a 104-day cruise around the world.More >
Police are investigating a critical scene early Thursday morning in an east Las Vegas neighborhood.More >
Police are investigating a critical scene early Thursday morning in an east Las Vegas neighborhood.More >
An embarrassing mishap involving the United States Postal Service and the Statue of Liberty is heading to federal court.More >
An embarrassing mishap involving the United States Postal Service and the Statue of Liberty is heading to federal court.More >
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >
A lucky visitor cashed in on a multi-million dollar jackpot at a downtown Las Vegas casino.More >
A lucky visitor cashed in on a multi-million dollar jackpot at a downtown Las Vegas casino.More >
Metro police were called to a domestic dispute early Friday morning that caused road closures in northeast Las Vegas.More >
Metro police were called to a domestic dispute early Friday morning that caused road closures in northeast Las Vegas.More >
Surveillance video captured the dramatic moment a car plunged seven stories off the side of a parking garage in Texas.More >
Surveillance video captured the dramatic moment a car plunged seven stories off the side of a parking garage in Texas.More >
DineEquity said it will shut down more than 100 Applebee's locations and up to two dozen IHOP restaurants by the end of the year.More >
DineEquity said it will shut down more than 100 Applebee's locations and up to two dozen IHOP restaurants by the end of the year.More >
Las Vegas Metro police have taken a man who rushed on stage at a Britney Spears concert on Wednesday into custody.More >
Las Vegas Metro police have taken a man who rushed on stage at a Britney Spears concert on Wednesday into custody.More >