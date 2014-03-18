LIVE: President Trump attends roundtable discussion on tax reform

A disturbing video shows a father swinging his 1-year-old son like a baseball bat.More >
A disturbing video shows a father swinging his 1-year-old son like a baseball bat.More >
Authorities say a convicted child molester was beaten to death.More >
Authorities say a convicted child molester was beaten to death.More >
Convicted killer Scott Dozier is scheduled to die Wednesday evening, in what would be the first execution in Nevada in more than 12 years.More >
Convicted killer Scott Dozier is scheduled to die Wednesday evening, in what would be the first execution in Nevada in more than 12 years.More >
Prosecutors will seek the death penalty in the killing of a Utah toddler.More >
Prosecutors will seek the death penalty in the killing of a Utah toddler.More >
Thunderstorms and rain showers hit the Las Vegas Valley Thursday causing roadway closures, flight delays and more.More >
Thunderstorms and rain showers hit the Las Vegas Valley Thursday causing roadway closures, flight delays and more.More >
Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man who allegedly raped and violently beat a man at a northeast Las Vegas homeless camp.More >
Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man who allegedly raped and violently beat a man at a northeast Las Vegas homeless camp.More >
North Las Vegas police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left one person dead on Sunday night.More >
North Las Vegas police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left one person dead on Sunday night.More >
A leading beauty retailer officially broke ground on the location of their future warehouse in North Las Vegas.More >
A leading beauty retailer officially broke ground on the location of their future warehouse in North Las Vegas.More >
Las Vegas Metro police were investigating an officer-involved shooting that began with a police pursuit near downtown Las Vegas.More >
Las Vegas Metro police were investigating an officer-involved shooting that began with a police pursuit near downtown Las Vegas.More >
Aerial footage taken after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history shows the broken windows of a Las Vegas Strip casino-hotel suite.More >
Aerial footage taken after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history shows the broken windows of a Las Vegas Strip casino-hotel suite.More >