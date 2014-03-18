LIVE: President Trump addresses the U.N.

A Cleveland woman stabbed her boyfriend multiple times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter, police said.More >
A Cleveland woman stabbed her boyfriend multiple times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter, police said.More >
The Nevada attorney general announced 24 people were charged in connection with a staged accident ring.More >
The Nevada attorney general announced 24 people were charged in connection with a staged accident ring.More >
A Henderson man struck big money on a penny slot machine at Fiesta Henderson Casino on Sunday.More >
A Henderson man struck big money on a penny slot machine at Fiesta Henderson Casino on Sunday.More >
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
Police are investigating a deadly robbery in North Las Vegas Saturday morning.More >
Police are investigating a deadly robbery in North Las Vegas Saturday morning.More >
The Clark County School District confirmed a day program for students who chose a non-traditional route to graduation will be shutting down.More >
The Clark County School District confirmed a day program for students who chose a non-traditional route to graduation will be shutting down.More >
An Ohio man has been charged after chasing his 6-year-old daughter around a neighborhood while wearing a clown mask and another man is charged for firing a gun.More >
An Ohio man has been charged after chasing his 6-year-old daughter around a neighborhood while wearing a clown mask and another man is charged for firing a gun.More >
Las Vegas Metro police are on the scene of a serious crash that killed a motorcyclist in the northeast Valley Sunday afternoon.More >
Las Vegas Metro police are on the scene of a serious crash that killed a motorcyclist in the northeast Valley Sunday afternoon.More >
If this is true, (it's not) we can expect to see tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, a collision with a fake planet called Nibiru, and the end of time.More >
If this is true, (it's not) we can expect to see tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, a collision with a fake planet called Nibiru, and the end of time.More >
A terrifying scene at a North Carolina fair, when a Ferris wheel operator fell from the ride while trying to help two children who were clinging to each other during a malfunction.More >
A terrifying scene at a North Carolina fair, when a Ferris wheel operator fell from the ride while trying to help two children who were clinging to each other during a malfunction.More >