Nevada health officials warn of IV saline shortage - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Nevada health officials warn of IV saline shortage

Posted: Updated:
CARSON CITY, NV (AP) -

Nevada's health officials are warning hospitals of shortages of commonly used intravenous fluids.

A technical bulletin issued Monday by the Division of Public and Behavioral Health says the most serious shortage involves 1 liter bags of 0.9 percent sodium chloride, also known as saline.

The solutions are used to hydrate patients and deliver medications intravenously.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website, three manufacturers of the commonly used solution say increased demand is causing the shortage.

Nevada officials say the manufacturers will take emergency orders from facilities that have depleted supplies.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.