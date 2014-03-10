Nevada health officials warn of IV saline shortage

Nevada's health officials are warning hospitals of shortages of commonly used intravenous fluids.

A technical bulletin issued Monday by the Division of Public and Behavioral Health says the most serious shortage involves 1 liter bags of 0.9 percent sodium chloride, also known as saline.

The solutions are used to hydrate patients and deliver medications intravenously.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website, three manufacturers of the commonly used solution say increased demand is causing the shortage.

Nevada officials say the manufacturers will take emergency orders from facilities that have depleted supplies.

