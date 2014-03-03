Inmate serving up to life dies in Nevada prison

An inmate serving up to two consecutive life terms for sexual assault has died at a Nevada prison infirmary.

The Department of Corrections says 54-year-old John Leipold died Saturday at the regional medical facility at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.

Prison officials say he died of a chronic medical condition and an autopsy will be conducted.

Leipold was convicted in Washoe County of two counts of sexual assault and was sentenced to consecutive terms of 10 years to life.

He had been in prison on those convictions since 1999.

