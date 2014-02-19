Nevada gets third real-money online poker site - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Nevada gets third real-money online poker site

LAS VEGAS (AP) -

Nevada gamblers can now play real-money poker on their smartphones.

The state welcomed it third Internet poker site this week. Real Gaming will be competing in Nevada with sites run by Ultimate Poker and the World Series of Poker. Gamblers must by physically present in the state, and can only play against other people in Nevada, at least not yet.

The new site is unique in that it lets players gamble on mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets.

The website is owned South Point hotel-casino.

Nevada gambling regulators are expected to begin releasing revenue figures for online poker starting in March. In New Jersey, legal online poker sites reported $9.5 million in revenue last January.

