Airman returns to Nellis, meets son for first time

Thirty members of the 823rd Maintenance Squadron and 66th Rescue Squadron returned home to Nellis Air Force Base Wednesday night.

Of all the family reunions that took place, one in particular attracted attention: Staff Sgt. Daniel Scott was to meet his son for the very first time.

Daniel Schott, an avionics technician with the 823rd, was stationed in Africa when his son, Fulton, was born on Christmas Day.

"I would say the before was the hardest, waiting, anticipating. (Fulton) was coming but we didn't know when," said wife Shelby Schott.

The couple has two other children together, Cadence, 4, and Tavin, 2.

Fulton was the first to be born without Dad at the hospital.

"Luckily we got to Facetime during the birth so he made it just in time," said Shelby Schott.

When Daniel Schott's plane landed he locked onto his target, his son, and moved in as dad for the first time.

"I'm Daddy," Daniel Schott whispered while he wrapped his arms around Fulton.

"Awesome," said Daniel Schott when asked how it felt to hold his child. "Really small, I'm used to bigger kids, but awesome."

But Daniel Schott had two more kids to surprise at home. Both Cadence and Tavin didn't know Dad coming was back today.

"I want to see their faces. They'll flip out," said Daniel Schott.

Fulton's birth delayed the family's Christmas celebration, so with some help from Santa Claus, Dad magically appeared at the front door.

