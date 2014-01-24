Preview Las Vegas points to prosperous 2014 for local economy

What will 2014 hold, economically speaking, for Las Vegas? While no one has a crystal ball, those speaking at the Preview Las Vegas convention can definitely prophesize with some accuracy.
Thousands of employers and community leaders gathered at the Thomas & Mack Center Friday to strategize for the new year.
Speakers said now is the time to start or take steps to grow a business in Las Vegas. They characterized 2013 as a transitional year which moved us further from the recession.
"[The year] 2014 is going to be a year with a little bit more stability. We're not going to see the type of housing pricing depreciations we did. I do think we are going to hit that 50,000 [new jobs created in Las Vegas in] 2014," said economic analyst Jeremy Aguero.
Aguero said recent population growth points to a robust economy in 2014.
"We are seeing that some people that left, especially in the construction industries, are starting to come back a little bit," he said.
Another positive is the diversity of Las Vegas' economy, with job creation occurring in a number of sectors.
"We're seeing things in education and health services, we're seeing it in business and professional services. We're seeing [growth] in trade, transportation and utilities, in addition to our core economy," Aguero said.
This marks the second year Ido Izkovich, president of I Do Diamonds, Inc., has attended the convention. He's been selling one-of-a-kind diamonds in Las Vegas for 10 years.
"If more tourists are coming, and more development is coming in the area, I know how to invest, put our money in advertising," Izkovich said.
Aguero said that if passed, the business margins tax will put a strain on business. Set for vote in November, it would increase taxes for businesses in order to raise an estimated $800 million a year to fund public education.
Convention business is expected to remain strong in Las Vegas, which has been the No. 1 convention destination in North America for 19 years.
Copyright 2014 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
The pregnant wife of a man killed by a boulder that crashed through the window of their car near Los Angeles is pleading for information that leads to an arrest.More >
The pregnant wife of a man killed by a boulder that crashed through the window of their car near Los Angeles is pleading for information that leads to an arrest.More >
Costco is inviting veterans, active-duty military members and their families to an exclusive shopping event.More >
Costco is inviting veterans, active-duty military members and their families to an exclusive shopping event.More >
A man is dead after being struck by a semi-truck early Friday morning in North Las Vegas.More >
A man is dead after being struck by a semi-truck early Friday morning in North Las Vegas.More >
A man was shot and killed after a struggle over his gun near Lamb Boulevard and Owens Avenue Thursday, according to Las Vegas Metro Police.More >
A man was shot and killed after a struggle over his gun near Lamb Boulevard and Owens Avenue Thursday, according to Las Vegas Metro Police.More >
Police said the man became infatuated with the victim and tried to kidnap her, but she fought back.More >
Police said the man became infatuated with the victim and tried to kidnap her, but she fought back.More >
An officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is under investigation after shooting and killing a golden retriever last Friday near Nellis Blvd and Bonanza Road.More >
An officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is under investigation after shooting and killing a golden retriever last Friday near Nellis Blvd and Bonanza Road.More >
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >
An SUV burst into flames after a two-vehicle crash in Henderson Friday afternoon.More >
An SUV burst into flames after a two-vehicle crash in Henderson Friday afternoon.More >
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.More >
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.More >
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >