Expert offers tips for defusing road rage

Metro police said a deadly shooting at Tropicana Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard and ensuing three-car crash may have stemmed from a case of road rage.
Police say it's common for patrol officers to deal with road rage in the Las Vegas Valley.
In fact, local driving instructor Samuel Lloyd, who teaches defensive driving, said the problem is getting much worse.
"I see it getting worse with the [increased] traffic and people we have in town," Lloyd said.
Lloyd has worked behind the wheel with students for 10 years and said he's seen every bad driving behavior there is.
"They cut us off, they pull in front of us, they come and slam on the brakes, or we are in a 45 [zone] doing 45, and they are right behind us," he said.
Lloyd said much road rage is fueled by lane changes and a lack of education.
"I see people who don't know what a turn signal is used for, don't understand what the speed limit is," he said.
Lloyd said that if you do become involved in a road rage incident, the best thing to do is let the driver pass you before things further escalate.
"Pull off to the side of the road, take a deep breath, sit on the hood for a minute and get your composure back. There is no reason to be behind the wheel and mad at anybody. It's not worth it. All you're doing is creating another hazard," he said.
Police say you should call them if someone is driving erratically or extremely aggressively. You need to be prepared to give them the driver's license plate number, direction of travel, description of the vehicle and what he or she was doing.
Police are still looking for the gunman in Tuesday night's shooting. They only know that he is white and was driving a dark, compact car.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. You may also leave information online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
