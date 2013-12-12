How does the FOX5 Surprise Squad work?

The FOX5 Surprise Squad, sponsored by United Nissan and America First Credit Union, began surprising viewers across the Las Vegas Valley on Dec. 16, 2013.

The Surprise Squad makes their way around town helping make the day a little brighter for some lucky FOX5 viewers. You never know where the Squad may show up or what they'll be doing when they get there.

You can keep up with the Surprise Squad by liking the FOX5 Facebook page. We may give you hints about the next stop or give you a preview about a recent stop by the Squad. So, keep a close eye on our timeline.

Also, be on the lookout for the Surprise Squad vehicle, pictured at right. If you see it around town, it might be worth your time to stop in and say hello!

If you have a suggestion for the Surprise Squad, click here to use our web-based form to send a message.