Video and articles of fatal shooting at Bally's - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

SIDEBAR - Bally's nightclub fatal shooting

Uncle: Bally's shooting suspect 'piecing his life together'

Arrest report details fatal shooting at Bally's casino

Strip shooting victim's mother: 'He was my hero'

Strip shooting suspect moved from hospital to jail

Vegas nightclub shooting suspect appears in court

View more articles and videos about this story>>

 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.