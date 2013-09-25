Las Vegas Bowl goes Royal Purple

The Las Vegas Bowl has a new sponsor, as well as a new name.

The annual bowl game, which pits a Pac-12 team against a top selection from the Mountain West, is now the Royal Purple Las Vegas Bowl. Royal Purple will serve as title sponsor for at least the next three years.

Royal Purple is a Texas-based company which specializes in the production of high-performance, synthetic lubricants for industrial and other uses.

"Today marks a wonderful new alignment between our bowl, our city and Royal Purple," Royal Purple Las Vegas Bowl Executive Director Dan Hanneke said. "Our event will only continue to grow with the addition of a great title sponsor, and we can't wait for the 22nd edition of the game, which is now just three months away."

The 2013 Royal Purple Las Vegas Bowl is set for Saturday, Dec. 21 at 12:30 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Tickets for the nationally televised game are available now. For information, call 702-732-3912.

