Stories, videos and pictures about Liberace's house - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Sidebar - Liberace house

Posted: Updated:

Slideshow: Inside Liberace's Las Vegas mansion

Liberace's Las Vegas house listed at $529,000

Liberace's Las Vegas mansion sells for $500K

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.