Alleged 'sovereign citizens' plot - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

SIDEBAR - Alleged 'sovereign citizens' plot

Posted: Updated:

Sovereign citizen suspect: 'I don't hate the police'

Pair accused of plotting to kidnap, kill police officers

Undercover operations take time, pose danger

Woman in Metro plot: 'Do I look like a domestic terrorist?'

2 'sovereign citizens' suspects face Vegas judge

Police: 'Sovereign citizen' suspect disrupted traffic stops

Video vigilantes: Are they going too far?

View all articles and videos on this topic>>

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.