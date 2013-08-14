Articles and videos about Alyssa Otremba - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

SIDEBAR - Alyssa Otremba

Posted: Updated:

Police unsure if body that of missing teen

Vegas police: Slain teen randomly attacked

Students honor slain girl at candlelight vigil

Tunnel near crime scene to be sealed

Violent crime rare in slain girl's neighborhood

Slaying victim Alyssa Otremba remembered on Facebook

DA to seek death penalty in Alyssa Otremba killing

View all articles, videos on this topic>>

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.