Coverage of the Jacquar Roston officer-involved shooting - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Sidebar - Jacquar Roston OIS coverage

Posted: Updated:

Man shot by Metro: I was wounded for 'no reason'

Vegas officer in police shooting suspended

Las Vegas officer relieved of duty in November shooting

Metro police ID officer involved in weekend shooting

View all articles, videos on this topic>>

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.