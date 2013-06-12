LIVE VIDEO: FOX5 News - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

LIVE VIDEO: FOX5 News

Updated:

FOX5 News airs at the following times:

  • Monday - Friday from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.
  • Monday - Friday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Monday - Friday  from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
  • Saturday - Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.
  • Saturday - Sunday from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Click here to watch the current livestream>>

Please note the following:

  • Video may go black and audio may be choppy during commercial breaks.
  • A Wi-Fi connection is recommended for best quality.
  • This service consumes a large amount of data. You may want to consult your provider's data usage amount before using this service.

If you experience technical difficulties outside of the notes above, please send an email that includes detailed information about your issue to fox5web@fox5vegas.com.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.