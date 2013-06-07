Heat safety tips - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Sidebar - Las Vegas heat safety tips

Slow Down: Delay strenuous activities until the coolest time of the day.

Dress The Part: Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing.

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water, decaffeinated and non-alcoholic beverages.

AC Is Your Friend: Stay in air-conditioned buildings during the hottest time of the day.

Check The Back Seat: Never leave children or pets in the car, even with the windows down.

Know When To Say When: If you begin to feel muscle cramps, have clammy and pale skin or feel dizzy, seek medical attention immediately.

Source: NOAA

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.